Ohio babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A babysitter from Columbus has been arrested after being accused of abusing several children.

WCMH reports Destinie K. Preston faces charges of assault and endangering children in two different incidents.

Court documents state she allowed a 2-year-old to play unsupervised in her yard for at least two hours with two other children in May 2018. The child during those two hours suffered compression fractures to his spine, two subdural hematomas, bruising and swelling.

WCMH reports she told police she didn't check on him because she had guests in her home.

The second incident happened in June 2019 when she was watching three children under the age of four over a three-day period.

The mother of the children noticed bruising on them after picking them up. Additionally, bruises and welts were found on the 4-year-old from being whipped with a belt. The 2-year-old had bruises and welts on his arms, back, buttocks and face. A 13-month-old had fractures to her back caused by compression.

In the latter case, Preston faces charges of assault and endangering children.

