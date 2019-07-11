× North Ridgeville police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – North Ridgeville police said they are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

The department posted on Facebook that Gavin Byrd walked away from his home at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said he was last seen walking on Mills Creek Ln. toward Chestnut Ridge Rd.

Gavin is described as 5′ 4″ tall, 175 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing blue striped pants and no shirt, and was carrying a drawstring bag.

If you see Gavin, you’re asked to please call police at 440-327-2191.