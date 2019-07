Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Da'Yonte Bellamy, 17, who also goes by the name DJ, was last seen June 12 in Cleveland.

He was wearing a white hoodie and white jeans with holes. He was also wearing black, white and gold Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

