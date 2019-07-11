Judge handing down another ‘creative sentencing’ to man who spray-painted a caboose

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his creative sentences, is expected to dole out yet another unique punishment in court Thursday.

The defendant is Avery A. White, who spray-painted a caboose at Grand River Railway.

He’s set to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. in Painesville Municipal Court.

Some of Cicconetti’s most creative sentences include a man sentenced to mow grass with a manual mower after he used a lawnmower to mow obscenities into a school lawn. In another case, a man was convicted of stealing a life ring from the Lake Metroparks. He faced time in jail, but Judge Cicconetti sentenced him to hand out fliers that have information on what to do if you see someone drowning.

