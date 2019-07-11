× Iguana thrown in Painesville restaurant to be reunited with original owner

MENTOR, Ohio– The iguana that was thrown inside a restaurant in Painesville will be reunited with its original owner.

The animal suffered a broken leg during the bizarre incident at the Perkins on Mentor Avenue on April 16. Police said Arnold Teeter, 49, pulled the iguana out from under his shirt, started swinging it over his head and threw it at the manager.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and cruelty to animals.

The Lake Humane Society said the iguana escaped from its rightful owner in July 2018. That woman contacted Painesville police after hearing about the incident at the restaurant. The humane society was able to confirm ownership using photos and medical records.

“The organization was thrilled to have Copper’s owner come forward in order to reunite her with her family,” the Lake Humane Society said.

Copper will go home on Friday.

