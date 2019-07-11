I-Team: Suspect in Slavic Village murders faces prior domestic violence charge involving one of the victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man being questioned and held in connection with the murders of four people is also facing charges of domestic violence against one of the victims.

The I-Team has learned that Cleveland homicide detectives picked up the suspect for questioning July 9, the same day the bodies of David Cousin; Jr., 35; Takeyra Collins, 25; Armond Johnson, Jr., 6; and Aubree Stone, 2, were found.

We are not naming the suspect until charges are filed. Police are expected to have a press conference later Thursday .

Cleveland police initially responded to East 63rd Street at around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man down in a field.

Officers found the body of a man who had been shot.

While officers were looking for witnesses, police saw the bodies of the children through a window, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

According to papers filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the suspect in the murder case is currently facing a robbery charge from March and a domestic violence charge from December. Collins is listed as the victim in that case.

He is due in court Thursday to face those charges.

Cleveland police plan to reveal more about the man at a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

