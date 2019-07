Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Cleveland Stroke Club as one of Cleveland's Own.

The club was formed in 1974 and is still going strong.

Staffed entirely by volunteers, it serves as a support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers, and could be one of the oldest organizations of its kind.

