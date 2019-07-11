Charming Charlie closing all stores after bankruptcy filing

Charming Charlie plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, USA Today reports.

It’s the second time the retailer has filed for bankruptcy, and it closed 100 stores during its previous bankruptcy, which ended in April 2018.

USA Today reports the company said in court filings that it faces “unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases.”

Going out of business sales have started, and the retailer expects all stores to be closed by Aug. 31, according to the filings.

