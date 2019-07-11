Authorities to release more info on sex stings during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND– State and local law enforcement leaders will reveal more on Thursday about sex stings in Northeast Ohio carried out during MLB All-Star Week, first revealed by the FOX 8 I-Team.

Investigators called their stings “Operation Triple Play” and “Operation Home Run.”

The I-Team reported Wednesday that 18 adults went to court on charges they chatted online thinking they would meet teens for sex. Instead, they were talking with undercover agents from the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

We’ve learned altogether more than two dozen suspects got busted in that operation.

Law enforcement also targeted human trafficking around local hotels. That sting produced more arrests. Those arrested for trying to meet kids ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Check back to watch live.