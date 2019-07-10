LIVE: Woman shown being hit, pepper sprayed in Cuyahoga County Jail files suit against county, corrections officers





Editor’s Note: The video may be hard to watch.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Chantelle Glass is suing Cuyahoga County, corrections officer Robert Marsh, and corrections officer Indris-Farid Clark, for a violent attack on Glass that led to criminal charges against the two officers.

The suit was filed in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The incident happened in July 16, 2018 inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“This is a civil-rights action brought to redress an act of torture perpetrated by two corrections officers who restrained, punched, and pepper sprayed Chantelle Glass for asking to make a phone call, and to hold Cuyahoga County responsible for adopting a custom, policy, or practice of brutalizing incarcerated citizens, failing to properly train its employees, and coddling the corrections officers who perpetrate sadistic violent acts against the people in their custody,” the suit states.

The suit alleges claims for excessive force, First Amendment retaliation, assault, battery, failure to train and supervise employees, and related state-law claims including civil liabilty.

Glass, a mother of three, had been booked on an old misdemeanor traffic warrant from New Jersey on that day.

According to the complaint, Glass repeatedly requested to make a phone call. The suit alleges that corrections officers threatened to tie her up and mace her if she did not stop asking to make her phone call.

On the video you see her try to lift her leg, after being restrained and a corrections officer identified as Robert Marsh punches her in the face. Then a supervisor identified as Cpl. Idris-Farid Clark begins spraying the pepper foam directly onto her face.

Both Clark and Marsh were indicted on multiple charges including assault and unlawful restraint. Both pleaded not guilty.

Marsh was released two days later without charges, according to her attorney Subodh Chandra.

You can read the lawsuit here.

Glass is being represented by The Chandra Law Firm LLC.