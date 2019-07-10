Viral video shows girl licking tongue depressor, putting it back at Florida doctor’s office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another video has gone viral as part of a trend in which people are licking food and objects in public places before placing them back on shelves.

According to First Coast News, a video was posted to Facebook Tuesday depicting a girl licking a tongue depressor before placing it back in a jar with other tongue depressors at a Jacksonville, Florida area doctor’s office.

“Apparently people think licking things is funny,” the Facebook post, which has since been taken down, said. “However, licking medical equipment is going too far.”

The video was originally filmed on Snapchat, according to FOX 30.

It begins with a hand touching the inside of the canister holding the tongue depressors, twirling its fingers against multiple depressors.

Another hand is then seen removing one depressor from the container. Then a girl is shown licking the entirety of the depressor before reinserting it into the container.

A banner on the video reportedly read “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

Meanwhile, a piece of paper above the canister said “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you.”

Another portion of the video shows three other children in the office with a banner that reads “When you are running late af this is how I’m gonna let my kids act,” FOX 30 reports.

First Coast News reached out to the medical facility who said they are working to confirm if the incident actually occurred in their office.