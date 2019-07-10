Video: Good Samaritan, police officer rescue elderly man trapped in floodwaters in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio — A Good Samaritan jumped into action when an elderly man became trapped in Massillon floodwaters Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, the Massillon Police Department responded to several incidents caused by flash flooding July 7.

Patrolman Mike Manos responded to the 500 block of 1st Street S.W. in regards to a stranded motorist under a train trestle.

The elderly man was driving north when his vehicle got caught and stalled out in the high waters. There was water up to the door and entering the vehicle. Manos said a Good Samaritan sprang into action to get the man to safety. Manos then helped the man through the window and carried him to dry land.

