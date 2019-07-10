× Tall Ships docking in downtown Cleveland for weekend maritime festival

CLEVELAND — The 2019 Tall Ships Festival is coming back to Cleveland!

The festival will bring 11 ships to the city’s port. The ships are sailing in on Thursday, kicking off the festival with the ceremonial Parade of Sail at 4 p.m.

The Festival Village will be open to the public Friday through Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Daily general admission to the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival is priced starting at $10. Click here to buy tickets.

Festivities include ship tours, the “Ask the Captain” forum, Tall Ship Sail Aways (for confirmed ticket holders only), live performances, a rock climbing wall, activities and vendors.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

The ships will be docked near the north side of FirstEnergy Stadium at Festival Village and by Voinovich Park.

Click here for driving directions and parking information.

The festival was last in Cleveland in 2013.

FOX 8 will provide you with a live, sneak-peek of the festival and a first-look inside the ships Thursday afternoon.

More on the Tall Ships Festival, here.