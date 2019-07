Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Wednesday morning will be a bit warmer and more humid than Tuesday’s, but still fairly pleasant. We may see some showers/t-storms develop in the evening hours as a front arrives for Thursday.

The best chance for your backyard to see a passing thunderstorm will be on Thursday with a modest cool-down for Friday. The weekend looks nice for now, but we will keep an eye on Sunday to see if the rain slips into Northeast Ohio.

