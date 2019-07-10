Show Info: July 10, 2019

Posted 11:00 am, July 10, 2019, by

David’s turkey breast
Click here for the recipe!

Come From Away
Now – July 28th
Playhouse Square
(216) 241-6000
www.PlayhouseSquare.org

Wildroots ThornCreek
4-9p July 12th
ThornCreek Winery
155 Treat Rd, Aurora
www.WildrootsModernMarket.com

Cleveland Burger Week
FlipSide makes one of their burgers featured in Cleveland Burger Week.

July 15-21
$5 burgers from 25+ restaurants
www.BurgerWeekCleveland.com

Chippewa Lake Ski Show
7pm Every Wednesday night in the Summer
Emerald Lake
3196 Clark Mill Road
Norton
www.chippewaskiteam.com

CLE themed clothes for kids
Lil’ Burritos specializes in cute, affordable clothes and decor for kids and it’s all done in Cleveland.
Get 20% with code: NEWDAY20
www.LilBurritos.com

Northeast Factory Direct
www.NortheastFactoryDirect.com

Keeping kids safe
Project Childsafe promotes gun owners to get a child safety kit.
www.projectchildsafe.org/focus-communities

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.