Parma residents concerned after torrential rain, flooding causes significant damage to homes

PARMA, Ohio -- Some residents in Parma are extremely frustrated after last Friday's torrential rain caused extreme flooding to nearly every house on their street.

“A lot of this neighborhood just is suffering and I feel like no one cares,” said Pete Burgess.

This is the fourth time since 2011 that all of the houses on Stormes Drive have sustained significant enough damage from severe flooding where residents lost everything.

When asked how she was feeling right now, Val Royal sighed and responded, “Defeated, this isn’t how you’re supposed to live your life.”

At least two houses are either uninhabitable or condemned because of the water that was two to three feet in some cases.

Residents, many who are being dropped by insurance or once again have to replace flooring, drywall and appliances say they thought they’d be okay this time because of repairs to the nearby catch basin.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District spent over $634,000 dredging the nearby basin in an effort to protect the homes.

“But we’re still flooding. They gave us a false sense of security,” said Sandie Spencer.

However, city leaders say they were just stunned and saddened by the flooding.

Councilman Brian Brochetti told Fox 8 News, “My heart dropped, and I really thought it was gonna be enough to not let even a big rain contribute to flooding the streets.”

Mayor Tim DeGeeter said it was equally disappointed and already this week he and council have met with NEORSD, Cuyahoga County Emergency Management Agency and city leaders from North Royalton and Parma Heights.

Together they're hoping to come up with a solution and also trying to secure state and federal funding.

They’re asking residents to fill out assessment forms posted on line through each city and planning meetings.

Brochetti is holding a Ward 7 meeting July 24th at 6pm at James Day Park. Representatives from the sewer district will be there.

Mayor DeGeeter says he is still gathering information from a number of agencies and once he has answers he will also hold a special meeting

“We recognize what they’ve been through and we want to make a permanent solution that’s able to handle even 100 year storms,” said Brochetti.

