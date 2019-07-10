‘Our dogs need help!’ Lorain County Dog Kennel issues plea as shelter reaches capacity

ELYRIA, Ohio – Volunteers at the Lorain County Dog Kennel say there is not a single open kennel at the shelter, and they need help.

In a Facebook post, they report several dogs that are there were scared away from their homes because of fireworks over the holiday week, and their owners haven’t come to pick them up.

They say they need people to reclaim their dogs, they need adopters and they need fosters.

If money is an issue, they say they will work with you to make it happen, because their animals need help.

“It’s been over 4 years since we’ve had to euthanize due to lack of space…if it fills up, we have no other choice,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

“We, as volunteers, love these dogs, and do our best to get them all into happy homes…We can’t do this alone. We need help! Our dogs need help!”

The shelter is located at 301 Hadaway St. in Elyria.

Their hours are 10 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They’re closed Sunday and Monday.

Paisley is most at risk because she is their longest resident, they say.

Diego is their second longest resident, and also at risk.

Here’s a link to the dogs that are up for adoption.