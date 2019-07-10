× Ohio having sales tax-free weekend in early August

CLEVELAND — Shoppers, get your lists ready! Ohio’s sales tax-free holiday is less than a month away.

From Friday, August 2, beginning at midnight, through Sunday, August 4, ending at 11:59 p.m. clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies and instructional materials costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free. The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

A full list of what falls under the sales tax holiday is available online.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Last year, the Ohio Senate unanimously approved a bill making the three-day sales tax holiday permanent.

The permanent holiday will be held on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August each year.

For more information on the tax free holiday, click here.