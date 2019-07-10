× More than 23,000 Cuyahoga County residents without power

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — More than 23,000 Cuyahoga County residents are without power Wednesday evening.

FirstEnergy reports a total of 23,413 customers in the county have been impacted by the outages with the hardest hit cities being Parma, at 14,183 outages, and Parma Heights, at 4,898.

FirstEnergy expects to restore power to all areas by 11 p.m., according to their website.

FOX 8 has reached out to the company to learn what caused these outages. We will provide more updates as they become available.

**Follow the outage map for the latest**