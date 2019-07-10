Mom, son looking to thank generous stranger who gave them free All-Star Game tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- When thousands of people converged on All-Star Plaza Tuesday night, many in the crowd did not have a ticket for the All-Star Game. Holly Synk of Parma and her son, Dylan, were among them until someone gave them a gift they'll never forget.

“We were just sitting in the grass when a guy came up to us and asked if we were going to the game. We said no. And then he walked us up to the gate and handed us tickets,” said Holly.

Holly and Dylan thought it was a dream.

“At first I thought we were getting yelled at to move because we weren’t allowed to sit on the grass. But once he handed us tickets we knew it was real,” said Holly.

And, Holly said they were good tickets. The two were seated right down the third base lane.

In all the excitement, Holly never caught the man’s name.

“I have no idea who he is. I hope he’s watching,” said Holly.

But, she has a message for him.

“I just want to say thank you and we appreciate the generosity,” said Holly.

Dylan also wants to say thanks for the man's generosity.

“I’ve had some fun experiences. I’ve never been out of the country, barely left the state, so this is definitely been the best experience of my life,” said Dylan.

And, for a mother to share that once-in-a-lifetime experience with her son, it’s priceless.

“It was nice that someone did something nice for us. It shows there are still nice people out there. I thought it taught him something, he’s always nice to people. That way he learned that if he treated people good, people will treat you good back,” said Holly.

