SHEFFIELD, Ohio - A massive fire broke out at 3747 Colorado Avenue in Sheffield before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Photos from the scene show big flames.

Law enforcement shut down SR-611 between Root and Lake Breeze at one point because the fire was so big.

It is not clear where the fire started, but we do know it is a commercial building.

There are no reports of injuries.

