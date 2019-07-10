KISS painting auction: Own this autographed piece of music memorabilia

CLEVELAND — You wanted the best — you got the best. And, now you can own the best!

KISS rocked Cleveland back in March and now is your chance to own a remarkable piece of music memorabilia.

Before KISS performed, artist David Garibaldi painted an amazing piece of artwork, specifically for the Cleveland audience.

KISS members — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer– autographed it and gave it to FOX 8; now, we’re giving it to you!

You can bid on the painting right now with all of the proceeds benefiting the FOX 8 FOX Trot and Stand Up to Cancer.

The online auction ends Saturday, July 20 at noon. Special thanks to David Garibaldi, KISS and Live Nation for this.

**LINK TO AUCTION, HERE, AND MUCH MORE ON THE PAINTING**

2019 marks the 7th Annual FOX 8 FOX Trot 5K run/walk. FOX 8 selects a different charity to partner with each year. This year we are running to raise awareness and funds for Stand Up to Cancer.

This year’s FOX 8 FOX Trot is Sunday, August 25, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

***REGISTER HERE***

Standard registration gets you into the 5K run or the 1-mile walk and a free shirt.

With premium registration, you’ll also receive a FOX Trot pullover jacket and an entry for the grand prize raffle.

We also encourage you to show your support on social media. You can create your own sign to show your support for a loved one battling cancer by downloading a sign, here.

*Keep it to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this year’s FOX 8 FOX Trot**

41.499320 -81.694361