Kent police searching for men accused of assaulting 19-year-old over burrito

KENT, Ohio — Kent police are looking for two suspects accused of assaulting a 19-year-old over a burrito.

According to Lt. Michael Lewis, the victim lives in the city and was walking on a path on the West Main Street bridge around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, while eating a burrito.

The man decided not to finish the burrito and tried to throw it into a trash can, but told police that he missed and it landed on the suspects who were on a different trail down below.

The men apparently exchanged words and then the 19-year-old told officers he was attacked.

Lt. Lewis says the teen was taken to University Hospitals Kent Health Center and treated for multiple facial injuries.

Right now the incident is under investigation and police say they’d like to speak with the suspects and hear their side of the story.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Kent police at (330) 673-7732.