I-TEAM: Woman pepper sprayed, restrained by jail guards speaks out, says she thought she was going to die

CLEVELAND -- Speaking for the first time, since video surfaced of correction officers restraining and pepper spraying her, a mother of three said she was afraid she was going to die at the Cuyahoga County jail.

"I sat in the chair that day and prayed over and over that I wouldn't die," Chantelle Glass said Wednesday.

Glass was arrested July 16, 2018 on an outstanding traffic warrant. She asked to use the phone to tell her family where she was so they wouldn't worry.

"She requested repeatedly to make a phone call and she was told she needed to wait. She was told no and then she was told she would be tied up and maced," said Atty. Ashlie Case Sletvold.

Sletvold and Subodh Chandra represent Glass.

The two jail guards involved in the incident have been indicted on several charges. They both pleaded not guilty.

Security and body camera video shows the corrections officers at the jail restrain her in a chair, pepper spray and punch her.

She can be heard screaming, saying she was having trouble breathing and begging for help.

"I can't breathe," she can be heard saying on the body camera video.

Glass filed a lawsuit Tuesday.

County officials did not respond to a request to discuss the case.

Glass says she wants justice.

"I do think about July 16, 2018 everyday, " Glass said. "What if I would have stopped breathing in their restraint chair? Why did they do this to me?"

