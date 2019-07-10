I-TEAM: Man accused of attacking same victim for second time while wearing ankle bracelet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A woman is recovering from serious injuries after being viciously attacked for a second time by the same suspect.

The I-Team found he was wearing an ankle bracelet ordered by the courts when it happened.

"The system I thought was there to help, failed me. I mean, look at me," said Laura DeCaprio, who is covered in bruises and has bleeding on the brain.

DeCaprio said she was surprised when her ex-lover, Michael Tagliarina, showed up at her door in Parma.

He had been convicted days earlier for beating her.

"You know, he hit me I don’t know how many times on this side. I don't even know how he hit me on that side. I said ‘I want to call the police, you need to go.’ He took my phone," she recalled.

Police were able to arrest Tagliarina by tracking him with the ankle bracelet. He is now back in jail charged with hurting her again.

Records show he walked out of court after he struck a plea deal in the last domestic violence case.

He'd been ordered to stay away from the victim and was given an ankle bracelet to be monitored.

On Wednesday, Parma Judge Timothy Gilligan set a high bond to keep Tagliarina locked up on the new charges.

The I-Team asked the court to tell us why the suspect had even been released from jail, and exactly how they had been keeping track of him with the ankle bracelet.

The court administrator is looking into that for us.

"You can't depend on somebody else. You've got to protect yourself. You have to protect other people," DeCaprio said in a message to others.

The new case against the suspected attacker now goes to a grand jury for new felony charges.

"I'm leaving it up to the justice system. But, the justice system failed me," she said.