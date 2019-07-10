I-TEAM: Dozens facing charges in undercover sex sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found that charges are piling up after a sex sting targeted adults chatting on-line who thought they’d be meeting underage teens for sex.

For the past few days, while most of northeast Ohio was focused on Major League Baseball All-Star game events, local investigators worked undercover to protect kids.

Records show, just on Wednesday alone, 18 people went to Cuyahoga County Court facing charges from an operation led by the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The arrests in those cases date back to Saturday.

The charges listed include unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and more.

The ages of the suspects in cases we reviewed ranged from the early 20’s to the 60’s.

The I-TEAM is working to uncover more about what happened and what it means for your families.