Hallmark Channel teams up with Dolly Parton, Dollywood for new Christmas movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hallmark is featuring Dolly Parton and her famous theme-park, Dollywood, in a new Christmas film.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the film, titled Christmas at Dollywood, is expected to premiere in December as part of the channel’s 10th Anniversary of Countdown to Christmas.

Christmas at Dollywood will star actress Danica McKellar. Parton will appear alongside her.

The film is about finding love and new beginnings in the most familiar place possible — home, the newspaper reports. It will also highlight Dollywood’s popular, annual holiday event, the “Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival.”

The plot revolves around McKellar’s character, Rachel Lewis, who’s a single mom and Broadway producer. After struggling with investors, Lewis seeks out to produce a show at Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival.

Lewis meets Dollywood’s entertainment director Luke Hakman, who is reportedly “more interested in a promotion than the holiday show.”

And, as can be expected by any feel-good, holiday Hallmark flick, romance lurks in unexpected places for Lewis and Hakman.

“A holiday movie set in a winter wonderland like Dollywood exemplifies the quality of the talent, storytelling and filmmaking that has made Countdown to Christmas the No. 1 program event on television for 10 years,” Michelle Vicary, Executive VP of Programming and Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks is quoted saying.

Christmas at Dollywood is set to begin filming next month.

