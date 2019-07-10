× Forget candy, grandparents spoil kids with video devices: study

Remember when you would head to grandma and grandpa’s house and maybe get spoiled with candy? Well, times have changed.

According to a new study, more grandparents are now spoiling their grandchildren by letting them spend a lot of time on video devices like tablets and cell phones.

The study, done by researchers at Rutgers University and Israel’s Ben-Gurion University, took a look at kids ages 2-7 and discovered that, while at their grandparents’ house, they spend about two hours playing games or watching videos on the devices.

“The study shows that children spend about half of the time under their grandparents’ watch using various media. Use time increased with age and was higher among boys compared to girl.”

The study looked at 356 adults who said they cared for their grandchildren at least once a week.

