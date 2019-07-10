Endangered child alert issued for three young Tennessee children

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three children missing from Maury County.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.

Analia, 6, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 50 pounds. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 35 pounds. Michale, 1, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 25 pounds.

Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian are wanted for custodial interference.

The three children and their parents were last seen in Van Buren County, Tennessee on July 9.

TBI says they may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

No known clothing description is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children or parents is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.