Drew Carey makes a cameo in Indians’ remake of ‘Cleveland Rocks’ video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Over the past few days, the rest of the country learned what we’ve always known — Cleveland rocks!

Cleveland shined as host of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

The Cleveland Indians know it, too and enlisted the help of some familiar faces to celebrate our city by remaking the iconic open to “The Drew Carey Show.”

The original open featured Carey, a Cleveland native, and the cast of the show lip-syncing to the song “Cleveland Rocks” by the Presidents of the United States of America and dancing in front of several Cleveland landmarks.

The Indians’ remake featured Slider and other mascots reenacting many of the familiar scenes.

The @DrewFromTV Show looks different than what we remember … 🤔https://t.co/x8GX3tXXEo — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 9, 2019

Carey, who played in the Celebrity Softball Game ahead of the MLB All-Star Game, made a cameo at the end of the video.

Below is the opening to the show which ran from 1997 – 2004. It featured FOX 8’s “Big Chuck” and “Lil’ John.”