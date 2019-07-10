Disney star Cameron Boyce’s family says epilepsy led to his fatal seizure

The family of Cameron Boyce has confirmed his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

That’s according to a statement to PEOPLE.

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Boyce was found unresponsive in his home in North Hollywood July 6.

The young actor starred in Descendants, which is set to release its third movie in August.

Boyce starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” and other film credits include “Mirrors,” ”Eagle Eye” and the indie feature “Runt.” He also starred in the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

