Dig This: AJ’s tips for protecting your plants from deer

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Are you noticing lower plants in your yard are getting nibbled on? According to AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, a lot of baby deer were born late this year and the fawns are just beginning to get around to area gardens and flower beds. Fox 8's Scott Sabol got some tips to help all of us protect our plants.

The Petitti team summarized AJ's tips and suggestions of deer-resistant plants:

PERENNIALS

Yarrow – Available in shades of pink, yellow, orange, and more. Blooms spring through fall. Requires no maintenance whatsoever.

Echinacea – Long bloomer. The texture of the leaves (hairy/prickly) is not desirable to deer.

Lavender – While we enjoy the beautiful fragrance of these flowers, deer do not.

Russian sage – Similar to lavender, deer avoid rather than pursue the aromatic foliage.

Heuchera – Captivating foliage but not from a deer’s perspective.

Daisies – Cheery flowers featuring a texture & scent that does not agree with deer.

Crocosmia – Brilliant red flowers on wide-bladed grass that deer avoid.

ANNUALS

Lantana – Blooms non-stop all summer with outstanding color and deer won’t touch them!

Penta – Similarly, exceptional bright color in the landscape and deer resistance.

REPELLANTS

AJ recommends Plantskydd, Deer Stopper, and Liquid Fence, plus switching up your sprays every 30-45 days (each of which lasts 3-4 weeks) to keep the deer guessing