David’s Turkey Breast

David shares his recipe for a brined turkey breast.

2/3 C. KOSHER SALT

2 C. WATER

½ C. HONEY

10 ALLSPICE BERRIES CRUSHED

2 TBS FRESH GINGER CHOPPED

4 CLOVES GARLIC CRUSHED AND ROUGH CHOPPED

2 BAY LEAVES

6 CUPS ICE COLD WATER

1 WHOLE BONE IN TURKEY BREAST (5-8 LBS)

2 TBS. FAVORITE DRY RUB SEASONING

3 TBS MELTED BUTTER

USE A POT LARGE THAT WILL BE ENOUGH TO COVER THE TURKEY BREAST SUBMERGED IN WATER. FIRST WE’LL MAKE THE BRINE,THEN ADD THE TURKEY.

ADD 2 C. WATER, HONEY, ALLSPICE BERRIES, GINGER, GARLIC, & BAY LEAVES TO POT. BRING TO A SIMMER JUST LONG ENOUGH TO DISOLVE THE SALT AND HONEY. TURN OFF THE HEAT AND ADD THE 6 C. OF COLD WATER.

RINSE THE TURKEY UNDER COLD WATER AND PLACE TURKEY IN THE BRINE POT. MAKE SURE THE TURKEY IS TOTALLY SUBMERGED. IF YOU NEED A LITTLE MORE WATER, JUST ADD TIL COVERED. COVER AND REFRIGERATE FOR 12 HOURS.

WHEN IT’S TIME TO ROAST THE TURKEY, PREHEAT OVEN OR GRILL TO 350. (GRILL MUST BE INDIRECT HEAT) RINSE AND PAT THE TURKEY DRY (PAPER TOWELS) AND SEASON WITH DRY RUB. PLACE ON A RACK SET ON A FOIL COVERED SHEET PAN. INSERT AN OVEN SAFE THERMOMETER IN THE THICKEST PART OF THE BREAST AND START ROASTING. AFTER ABOUT 45 MINUTES, BASTE THE TURKEY WITH THE MELTED BUTTER. THE TURKEY IS DONE WHEN IT REACHES 165, ANYWHERE FROM 1 ½ TO 2 ½ HOURS DEPENDING ON THE WEIGHT.

WHEN THE TURKEY HITS 165, REMOVE FROM GRILL OR OVEN AND LOOSELY COVER WITH FOIL . ALLOW TO REST 15 TO 20 MINUTES.

CARVE AND SERVE WARM OR COLD.

ENJOY!