Community members speak out after Cleveland police arrest suspect in death of 2 adults, 2 children

CLEVELAND -- As friends and relative grieve, Cleveland police plan to reveal more about a man under arrest for the murders of four people, including two children. A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to identify the man who police have behind bars.

Wednesday evening, a childhood friend of David Cousin, Jr. placed balloons near the spot where his friend, along with a mother and her two children lost their lives.

"He was just 100....I miss my friend," said Elijejuan Smith, who has known Cousin for 25 years.

Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year old David Cousin, Jr. was found shot to death in a field in front of a home on East 63rd Street in Slavic Village.

"Everything was straightforward with him, he didn't b-s nobody or nothing like that. He showed love to all his friends, all his family, anybody that needed him," Smith said.

While homicide detectives investigated his death, they looked inside the house and discovered the bodies of 25-year old Takeyra Collins, her six-year-old son Armond Johnson, Jr. and two-year-old daughter Aubree Stone.

The home had also been set on fire.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Takeyra was shot multiple times and the children died from smoke inhalation.

"David has been my tenant for about a year now, he's a very, very friendly person…Takeyra, she's been my tenant since April and she's also, she was also very clean, neat, very good mother," said landlord Annie Dattilo.

Datillo says David and Takeyra were neighbors. David lived in the upstairs of a duplex in front of the duplex where Takeyra and her children lived.

"I thank his mother, father and sister for sharing, you know, David with me," said David’s little league coach, Leroy Carter.

Carter is currently the East Tech High School athletic director. He showed FOX 8 a photo that included David, his young teammates and the late NFL player Reggie White.

"I had him when he started like 11, 12 playing football for me, he played basketball, he ran track," Carter said.

"I'm quite sure David was trying to do the right thing and probably trying to help somebody because that was just him," he added.

This community is relieved that someone has been arrested.

"It'll give comfort to the community, knowing that a person that can do something to so many people is off the street," said Carter.

Thursday’s 1:00 p.m. news conference is expected to include Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, City Councilman Anthony Brancatelli and Cleveland homicide detectives.

