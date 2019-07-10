Body cam video shows police officer run into burning home to save child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officers were first to arrive at the scene of a fire on Greyton Road early Saturday morning, and learned from the homeowner that her six-year-old son was trapped inside the smoke-filled home.

Without hesitating, Patrolman Josh Robertson crawled under the heavy smoke and began searching for the child. Investigators said Officer Robertson could not see anything, but he heard the boy moaning and felt his way around until he found the unconscious child and pulled him out of the burning house.

The patrolman, himself, was overcome from the effects of smoke inhalation.

To the relief of the child's family and first responders, the boy began breathing on this own. All involved knew it was a close call. "I couldn't see him, but I was just like looking...yeah...and I just grabbed him by the shirt and I started yanking man."

The child was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. Because of the quick actions of Patrolman Robertson, he is expected to make a full recovery.