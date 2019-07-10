Arrest made in murders of 2 children, 2 adults in Slavic Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the deaths of two children and two adults whose bodies were found on Tuesday.

In a press release, police said a male was booked for aggravated murder in the deaths of David Cousin; Jr., 35; Takeyra Collins, 25; Armond Johnson, Jr., 6; and Aubree Stone, 2.

City leaders and investigators will provide an update on the suspect's identity and charges at a press conference on Thursday.

Cleveland police initially responded to E. 63rd Street at around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man down in a field.

Officers found the body of a man who had been shot.

While officers were looking for witnesses, police saw the bodies of the children through a window, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

Officers went in through a window and found the body of a woman.

Police said there was a heavy smell of smoke and evidence of arson, including accelerant.

