2-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy among victims of E. 63rd Street deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police have identified the ages of the victims of the four bodies found at 3708 E. 63rd Street Tuesday.

A 2-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were found dead inside a home there along with a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in the back and stomach.

Cleveland police initially responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a man down in a field.

Officers found the body of a man who had been shot.

That man was identified by the medical examiner Tuesday evening as David Cousins Jr., 35.

While officers were looking for witnesses, police saw the bodies of the children through a window, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

Officers went in through a window and found the woman.

Police say there was a heavy smell of smoke and evidence of arson, including accelerant.

Police believe the children may have died due to carbon monoxide smoke inhalation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the final cause of death.

"We have several persons of interest that we are looking for; our investigators have identified a few folks," said police chief Calvin Williams said in a press conference Tuesday. "We’re just in the process of tracking those folks down to find out if they are, in fact, involved in this."

Continuing coverage here.