Woman stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN, New York – Police are looking for a woman they say fatally stabbed another woman in a Brooklyn subway station late Monday night, WPIX reports.

Police say it started when two women got into a fight on a train.

When the two women got off the train, one woman sprayed the other with pepper spray.

The woman who was sprayed then stabbed her multiple times, according to police.

The stabbing victim died at the subway station.

She was stabbed in the face, neck and arm.

Police are looking for the suspect.