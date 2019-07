After Yanny, Laurel and “The Dress,” there’s a new head-scratcher that’s stumping people online.

Muhammad Naeem from Pakistan shared a photo on Twitter with the caption, “if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired.”

Having trouble seeing the bottom of a car door?

Others are too.

I’ve looked at this picture every which way possible, the only thing I see is someone might be looking through a window at a beach. Maybe if we saw the whole picture of the car, then it’s possible we might get it. — D B Derouen (@dbderouen) July 9, 2019

I saw beach. Then, after about 10 mins of staring I thought the pic was looking down on a tinfoil wrapped dish on the ground, maybe at a picnic. But I still mostly see beach. — BadBilly1959 🦎 (@BBilly1959) July 8, 2019