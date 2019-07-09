Wednesday weather: A bit warmer and more humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday morning will be a bit warmer and more humid than Tuesday’s, but still fairly pleasant. We may see some showers/t-storms develop in the evening hours as a front arrives for Thursday.

The best chance for your backyard to see a passing thunderstorm will be on Thursday with a modest cool-down for Friday. The weekend looks nice for now, but we will keep an eye on Sunday to see if the rain slips into Northeast Ohio.

Long range outlook is calling for a break from the heat/humidity next week and beyond as per the long range outlook issued back on June 22nd on Scott’s World of Weather…. (LINK)

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!