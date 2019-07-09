Sheriff’s office: Gun found in car in deadly police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a gun was found inside a car involved in a police-involved shooting last week.

It started when Elyria officers were called to an apartment on Park Meadow Lane just after 4 p.m. on July 2 for shots fired at the building from a car, the sheriff's office said.

Elyria police spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Marathon gas station on East Avenue in Carlisle Township.

According to the sheriff's office, officers ordered those inside the car to exit with their hands up. After a few minutes, a rear door opened and a person pointed a gun at police, the sheriff's office said. That's when Elyria police opened fire.

The men involved were identified by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office as Damon Battles, 39 and Isaiah Robinson, 39, who succumbed to his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Read more, here.