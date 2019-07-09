Police chief: Investigators tracking down ‘persons of interest’ in deaths of 2 children, 2 adults in Slavic Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams reports investigators are tracking down "persons of interest" in the deaths of 2 children and 2 adults who were found dead Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a man down around 8 a.m. at 3708 E 63rd St.

They found the body of a man who had been shot.

Investigators forced entry into a nearby home and found the bodies of two children and one woman.

They found evidence of accelerants at the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

None of the victims have been identified.

Arson investigators are on the scene with homicide detectives.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.

Continuing coverage here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.457445 -81.646662