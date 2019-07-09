Police chief: Investigators tracking down ‘persons of interest’ in deaths of 2 children, 2 adults in Slavic Village

Posted 12:13 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, July 9, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams reports investigators are tracking down "persons of interest" in the deaths of 2 children and 2 adults who were found dead Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a man down around 8 a.m. at 3708 E 63rd St.

They found the body of a man who had been shot.

Investigators forced entry into a nearby home and found the bodies of two children and one woman.

They found evidence of accelerants at the scene.

None of the victims have been identified.

Arson investigators are on the scene with homicide detectives.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.

Continuing coverage here.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.457445 by -81.646662.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.