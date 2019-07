LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania State Police have issued an alert for a man wanted for the murder of a child in Lawrence County.

Keith Burley, 43, is considered armed and dangerous.

Keith BURLEY is being sought for a murder of a juvenile in Lawrence County. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any info of his whereabouts should be reported to PSP-New Castle. 724-598-2211. pic.twitter.com/k87wnuUCSY — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) July 9, 2019

WTAE reports Burley took off in a vehicle with a woman’s children.

One child was found stabbed to death.

The child’s identity and age has not been released.

If you have any information, call 911.

PSP has not released any information on what vehicle Burley may be driving.