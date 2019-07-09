MLB gifts Cleveland Boys & Girls Club with All-Star digital arts suite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Just like Alicia Keys, Daisjana Walker’s voice is on fire.

Walker, 16, is perfecting her vocals in a state-of-the-art recording studio, inside the Boys & Girls Club at East Technical High School in Cleveland.

It is a program aimed at keeping kids on track.

"They wouldn't be out in the streets, doing all the bad stuff, getting caught doing bad stuff, so I feel like it's safe for kids to be in there,” said Walker.

The brand new all-star digital arts suite transforming the school’s performing arts room by adding the soundproof studio, musical instruments, desktop computers, work space and lounge.

The project was unveiled Tuesday morning, thanks to Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians.

Campus data coordinator Maddie DeLong said, "To have this space for them to work on their art, to work on something that they're passionate about."

During All-Star week alone, approximately $5 million have been donated to MLB and Indians charities, supporting legacy projects, including at the Boys & Girls Club.

President & CEO Ron Soeder said, "If you look at the statistics of central, it's probably the highest crime area; it's got the most public housing, so this is a safe place for our kids to be."

"Moving the clubs into schools like we've done here at East Tech, actually expands the services that Boys & Girls clubs can provide for our kids,” said Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon.

Former Indians star Carlos Baerga served up some beats on the drums, while kids produced electronic tunes on their own -- tapping into raw talent, that would otherwise go unnoticed.

