Man wanted for stabbing 7-year-old to death captured in Youngstown

Posted 7:02 am, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, July 9, 2019

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pennsylvania – A man who was on parole for homicide and wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania was captured Tuesday morning in Youngstown.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an alert for Keith Burley Monday.

WTAE reports Burley took off in a vehicle with a woman’s children.

A 7-year-old was found stabbed to death.

A second child ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Pennsylvania State Police say Burley was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s office.

Google Map for coordinates 40.957855 by -80.365865.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.