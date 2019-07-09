Man wanted for stabbing 7-year-old to death captured in Youngstown

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pennsylvania – A man who was on parole for homicide and wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania was captured Tuesday morning in Youngstown.
Pennsylvania State Police issued an alert for Keith Burley Monday.
WTAE reports Burley took off in a vehicle with a woman’s children.
A 7-year-old was found stabbed to death.
A second child ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
Pennsylvania State Police say Burley was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s office.
40.957855 -80.365865