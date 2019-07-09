Man wanted for stabbing 7-year-old to death captured in Youngstown

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pennsylvania – A man who was on parole for homicide and wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania was captured Tuesday morning in Youngstown.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an alert for Keith Burley Monday.

Keith BURLEY is being sought for a murder of a juvenile in Lawrence County. He is considered armed and dangerous. Any info of his whereabouts should be reported to PSP-New Castle. 724-598-2211. pic.twitter.com/k87wnuUCSY — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) July 9, 2019

WTAE reports Burley took off in a vehicle with a woman’s children.

A 7-year-old was found stabbed to death.

A second child ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Pennsylvania State Police say Burley was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s office.