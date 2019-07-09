Indians’ Shane Bieber makes history in first All-Star Game appearance
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber made history during his first All-Star Game appearance at Progressive Field Tuesday night.
Bieber struck out the side in the 5th inning. He had the entire crowd shouting, “Let’s go, Bieber,” and for good reason.
He’s the second pitcher of all time to strike out the side in his home park in his first All-Star Game, Stats by STATS tweeted. He’s the first Indians pitcher to do so in an All-Star Game.
The Indians tweeted out, “MVP? Let’s make it happen!” More, here.
41.499320 -81.694361