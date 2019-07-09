I-Team: Balls, bats, big money–Inside the All-Star auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only FOX 8 had a camera rolling to watch what Major League Baseball All-Star Game fans paid to take home a piece of history.

In short, to go home a winner, fans had to open their wallets wide.

Hunt Auctions sold bats, autographed balls, jerseys and much more to the highest bidders.

We met one man who’d paid $8,000 for an antique bat. A 1910 Indians team photo went for $7,000. Other memorabilia was going for tens of thousands of dollars.

And for days before this, fans also brought in their keepsakes to find out what their stuff was worth. And some of you walked in with gems.

Dave Hunt said, "One was a 1948 world champion Cleveland Indians baseball. It was nearly pristine. Satchel Paige. Bill Veeck. Bob Feller."

Hunt added, "One of the other pieces that came in that was interesting was a 1941 baseball signed by Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, and Tris Speaker. They actually were out here for the Cleveland Baseball Federation opening."

Folks here say one guy came in with baby sneakers claiming they’d been worn by LeBron James. The man with the shoes wanted to know how much are they worth? Others brought in signed baseballs which the trained eyes here couldn't be sure were legit. Not quite that easy cashing in on collectibles.

At the auction, only things screened and carefully reviewed were sold.

Another fan we met bought an Indians minor league jersey from the 1940s. And another bought a 100-year-old napkin ring with a baseball motif.

And remember, while you may consider some of this expensive, to the fans doing the bidding, the merchandise is actually priceless.

