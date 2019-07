Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A very special moment during the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Indians' All-Stars Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand and Shane Bieber, along with Tito joined Carlos Carrasco on the field to Stand Up to Cancer.

Carrasco's teammates have rallied around the 32-year-old following the news that he's battling leukemia.

