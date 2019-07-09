LIVE: Two children, woman found dead in house near field where body of man was found in Slavic Village



CLEVELAND, Ohio – Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that there are multiple people found dead in a house near where a man was found dead in a field Tuesday.

Police initially reported a man’s body with a gunshot wound was found in a field next to the house around 8 a.m.

After the discovery, detectives went inside the home next to the field.

According to the I-Team, the bodies of two children and a woman were found dead in the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is at the scene. The Medical Examiner confirms there are four bodies.

The Arson Unit is also on scene.

Sources tell the I-Team the house has a heavy smell of gas.

