CLEVELAND, Ohio - Charges have been filed in a fire that broke out a row house on Bohn Road.

The flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene July 1.

Records from Cleveland Municipal Court show aggravated argson charges were filed and a warrant isssued for Juan C. Taylor on July 3.

No one was hurt in fire.

41.495043 -81.655192